Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Decreases Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,989 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.48% of CareDx worth $71,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in CareDx by 82.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CareDx in the 1st quarter worth $204,000.

NASDAQ:CDNA opened at $47.68 on Friday. CareDx, Inc has a 52 week low of $44.57 and a 52 week high of $99.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.75.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CareDx, Inc will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Goldberg sold 500 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total value of $31,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of CareDx stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $494,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,658 shares of company stock worth $1,985,160 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDNA. Piper Sandler raised their target price on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CareDx from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CareDx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

