Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS) by 9.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 898,345 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,194 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.93% of Digital Turbine worth $68,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,999,289 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $608,186,000 after purchasing an additional 106,925 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,763,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $134,087,000 after purchasing an additional 26,579 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 4.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,477,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,364,000 after purchasing an additional 64,034 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 32.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,428,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,633,000 after purchasing an additional 346,910 shares during the period. Finally, Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Turbine by 25.1% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,125,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $85,572,000 after purchasing an additional 225,500 shares during the period. 55.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Turbine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Digital Turbine from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.13.

In other news, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of Digital Turbine stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares in the company, valued at $20,111,690.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of APPS opened at $69.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 61.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.12. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $102.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.70.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Digital Turbine had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 35.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine Company Profile

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Recommended Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS).

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.