Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Grows Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 732,431 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.04% of SPS Commerce worth $73,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $2,086,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 7.3% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the second quarter valued at $5,281,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 49,212 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,914,000 after acquiring an additional 3,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at $563,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPSC opened at $146.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.77. The firm has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.20 and a beta of 0.72. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.83 and a twelve month high of $174.42.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $97.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.41 million. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 12.38% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

SPSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Northland Securities lowered shares of SPS Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.89.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 46,803 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.59, for a total value of $6,580,033.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 1,502 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $225,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

