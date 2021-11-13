Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $67.99 Million Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 876,981 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,663 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.87% of Globus Medical worth $67,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 123.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 49,065 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after acquiring an additional 27,143 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 559.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,113 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after acquiring an additional 52,687 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Globus Medical by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 136,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $10,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,437 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 397.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 155,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,079,000 after buying an additional 124,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Globus Medical news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total transaction of $63,416.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 24.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE GMED opened at $73.79 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.00.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical device company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Globus Medical had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The firm had revenue of $229.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.23.

Globus Medical Company Profile

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

