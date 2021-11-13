Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $68.09 Million Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 301,211 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.13% of Essential Properties Realty Trust worth $68,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. 97.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EPRT stock opened at $28.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.73 and a 12 month high of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 34.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EPRT. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Mizuho raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.31.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

