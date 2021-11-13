Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $71.87 Million Stock Position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACBI) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,822,744 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,948 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 13.90% of Atlantic Capital Bancshares worth $71,867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,878,000 after purchasing an additional 14,106 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 4.3% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in the second quarter worth $3,552,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 35.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,593 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 7.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,291 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 26,399 shares during the period. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $29.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $603.61 million, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day moving average is $26.05. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.97 and a 1-year high of $29.99.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.13. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 40.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

ACBI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $26.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Truist Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.72 target price on shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.16 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.28.

In other news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $27,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock worth $103,193. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The company offers an array of credit, treasury management, and deposit products and services. It also provides capital markets, mortgage banking, and electronic banking services to its corporate, business, and individual clients.

