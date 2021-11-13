Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $73.27 Million Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 64.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 666,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,582 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.21% of Republic Services worth $73,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% in the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after acquiring an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 825.4% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 260,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,622,000 after acquiring an additional 232,058 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 70.9% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,095 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,510 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $135.28 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.22. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.62 and a 12-month high of $145.98. The company has a market capitalization of $42.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

RSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Republic Services from $134.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.55.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

