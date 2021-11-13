Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $76.44 Million Stock Holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 70.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 589,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,397,365 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.30% of DTE Energy worth $76,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,133,174 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,868,458,000 after purchasing an additional 356,074 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,119,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,959,465,000 after acquiring an additional 315,600 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,555,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,248,454,000 after acquiring an additional 164,760 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,050,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $784,173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,375,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $436,179,000 after acquiring an additional 76,604 shares during the last quarter. 69.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on DTE Energy from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.20.

NYSE DTE opened at $111.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.64. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.01%.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.