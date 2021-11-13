Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $78.87 Million Stock Holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,591,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,473 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 3.00% of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. worth $78,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MYTE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock opened at $30.46 on Friday. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $36.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day moving average is $29.27.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.03). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative net margin of 7.76% and a negative return on equity of 2.13%. The business had revenue of $195.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

MYTE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Bank of America raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Profile

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

