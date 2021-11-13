Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $79.65 Million Holdings in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,965 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 10.07% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $79,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 53.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,649,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 919,950 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 24.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,703,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,427,000 after buying an additional 338,330 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 8.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,591,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,826,000 after buying an additional 118,467 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 30.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 304,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 72,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,099,000. 58.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.09 and its 200 day moving average is $14.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The stock has a market cap of $793.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 0.81.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 24.07%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CMO David E. Tryder sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.83, for a total value of $215,035.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 5.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of co-operative banking services. It operates through the HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage segments. The HarborOne Bank segment consists primarily of interest earned on loans and investment securities and service charges on deposit accounts.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.