Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $80.14 Million Position in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC) by 60.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 749,759 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 282,858 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.43% of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico worth $80,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,341,415 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $143,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,854 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,317,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 131,703 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 347,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,137,000 after purchasing an additional 89,319 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 204,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 201,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,564,000 after purchasing an additional 40,482 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAC. Barclays cut Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Scotiabank raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.60.

Shares of NYSE:PAC opened at $133.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.34. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. has a 1-year low of $96.93 and a 1-year high of $140.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $123.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.60.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The transportation company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $264.44 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 21.11% and a net margin of 28.38%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $3.4886 per share. This is a boost from Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s previous — dividend of $1.92. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico’s payout ratio is currently 89.67%.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico SAB de CV engages in the operation of a international airports in Mexico and Jamaica. It operates through the following segments: Guadalajara, Tijuana, Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Hermosillo, Bajío, and Other Airports. The company was founded on May 28, 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

