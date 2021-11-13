Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $81.38 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 234,493 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 67,406 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.27% of ANSYS worth $81,383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS in the first quarter worth about $134,446,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 55.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 710,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $246,577,000 after purchasing an additional 253,358 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of ANSYS in the second quarter worth approximately $81,109,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 111.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 335,095 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,298,000 after purchasing an additional 176,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of ANSYS by 100.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 316,028 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,681,000 after purchasing an additional 158,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANSS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $275.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of ANSYS from $381.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $332.70.

Shares of ANSS opened at $391.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a PE ratio of 65.77, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $366.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $292.79 and a twelve month high of $413.89.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.25. ANSYS had a net margin of 24.92% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm had revenue of $445.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.65, for a total value of $146,343.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $1,072,630.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,635 shares of company stock worth $1,328,467. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

