Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $83.07 Million Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 452,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 52,088 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 0.34% of Enphase Energy worth $83,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENPH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 318.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 16,970 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enphase Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $658,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 61.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 475,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,089,000 after purchasing an additional 181,348 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1,427.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 222,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,017,000 after purchasing an additional 207,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 342.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.17% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $251.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $254.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $351.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mandy Yang sold 9,453 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.50, for a total value of $2,207,275.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Mora sold 19,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.17, for a total value of $4,354,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,619 shares of company stock valued at $21,104,401 over the last ninety days. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENPH shares. TheStreet raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Enphase Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.95.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

