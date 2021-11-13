Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 720,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 352,368 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.68% of Floor & Decor worth $76,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 4.8% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 1.9% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 10,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 2.1% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.8% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.8% in the second quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In related news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $628,829.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George Vincent West sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.09, for a total value of $14,890,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 214,661 shares of company stock worth $27,004,874. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FND stock opened at $131.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.72. The company has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.66, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.44 and a 12-month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $139.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND).

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.