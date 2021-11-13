Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Increases Position in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,992,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,357 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.30% of Genmab A/S worth $81,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GMAB. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 15.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 8,312 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 25.6% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 19,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 4,043 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 164.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 73.6% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 150,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,945,000 after buying an additional 63,874 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GMAB. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.50 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Monday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:GMAB opened at $43.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.90. Genmab A/S has a 52 week low of $30.10 and a 52 week high of $49.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average of $43.22.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.10. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 36.35% and a return on equity of 14.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Genmab A/S

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

