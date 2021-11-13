Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Invests $71.80 Million in Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Thryv Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THRY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,007,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 5.93% of Thryv as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 11,280 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $861,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Thryv by 33.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Thryv in the second quarter valued at $320,000. 85.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:THRY opened at $35.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.04. Thryv Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.87 and a 1-year high of $38.54.

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.19. Equities analysts forecast that Thryv Holdings, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 12,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total transaction of $380,665.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $7,962,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,656,509 shares of company stock worth $51,390,826. Insiders own 59.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on THRY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thryv from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley raised their price target on Thryv from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Thryv from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.59.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs) in the United States. The company operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The SaaS segment provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform, which is integrated with Google; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

