Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Lowers Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 570,266 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 25,148 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.84% of Aspen Technology worth $78,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,754,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,023,000 after acquiring an additional 79,459 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,551,003 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $901,025,000 after acquiring an additional 249,366 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,209,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557,553 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 144,378.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,938,695 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,936,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 101.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,716,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $236,044,000 after acquiring an additional 864,694 shares in the last quarter. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

AZPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.86.

AZPN stock opened at $148.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.22, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.68 and a 12 month high of $169.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.08.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $136.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.23 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 44.70% and a return on equity of 47.03%. Aspen Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc engages in the provision of asset optimization solutions. It develops its applications to design, and optimize processes across the engineering, manufacturing, supply chain, and asset performance management areas. The firm operates through the Subscription and Software, and Services and Other segments.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.