Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 236,933 Shares of Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Myers Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MYE) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,330,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 236,933 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 9.21% of Myers Industries worth $69,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 41.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 6,843 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Myers Industries in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 7.2% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after buying an additional 2,188 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 31.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Myers Industries by 68.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after buying an additional 59,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Myers Industries stock opened at $21.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $779.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.87 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.27. Myers Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). Myers Industries had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 15.58%. The company had revenue of $200.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Myers Industries, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.50%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MYE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Myers Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 5,000 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.59 per share, with a total value of $102,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William A. Foley acquired 1,100 shares of Myers Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.85 per share, with a total value of $25,135.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 31,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $719,615.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 6,600 shares of company stock valued at $139,130. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Myers Industries Profile

Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.

