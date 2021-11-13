Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Holdings in Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,736,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 241,673 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 12.85% of Lumber Liquidators worth $78,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,677,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $721,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in Lumber Liquidators in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $357,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Lumber Liquidators by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,651,000 after buying an additional 125,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LL opened at $17.46 on Friday. Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.12 and a 52-week high of $35.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $507.91 million, a P/E ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 2.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.45.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Lumber Liquidators had a return on equity of 25.48% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm had revenue of $282.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumber Liquidators presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc operates as a multi channel specialty retailer of hardwood flooring and hardwood flooring enhancements and accessories in the United States. The firm offers exotic and domestic hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminate, vinyl plank, bamboo and cork direct to the consumer.

