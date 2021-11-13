Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stake in ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,137,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,166 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 5.81% of ProAssurance worth $71,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,083 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProAssurance in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ProAssurance stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -37.28 and a beta of 0.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.64. ProAssurance Co. has a 12 month low of $15.14 and a 12 month high of $29.15.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.04 million. ProAssurance had a positive return on equity of 2.55% and a negative net margin of 3.75%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that ProAssurance Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. ProAssurance’s payout ratio is -29.85%.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded ProAssurance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

ProAssurance Corp. is a holding company. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers’ Compensation Insurance, Lloyd’s Syndicate, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance and Corporate. The Specialty Property and Casualty segment includes professional liability business and medical technology and life sciences business.

