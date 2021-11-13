Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,708 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.19% of Paychex worth $74,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 28,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,430,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 13,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 488,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,429,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Paychex by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 205,812 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,174,000 after purchasing an additional 59,415 shares during the period. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.94, for a total transaction of $951,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Paychex stock opened at $124.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.75. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.30 and a 12 month high of $125.81.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 28.98%. Paychex’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.34%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PAYX. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Paychex to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Paychex from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Paychex from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Paychex from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.83.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

