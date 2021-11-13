Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Reduces Position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,193,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 137,446 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 2.29% of Simply Good Foods worth $80,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 22.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 93,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,855 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 651.6% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 4,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 125.6% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 255,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,326,000 after purchasing an additional 142,203 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Simply Good Foods by 11.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 741,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,079,000 after purchasing an additional 75,073 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Simply Good Foods alerts:

In other news, CAO Timothy Allen Matthews sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $599,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,809 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,518.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,457 shares of company stock worth $9,555,122. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMPL stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.89. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 58.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SMPL. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.15.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.