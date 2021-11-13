Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 16,013 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,013 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.80% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $82,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 117.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 183.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 44.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 123.4% during the second quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Truist raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Shares of NYSE:AMN opened at $110.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.87, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.48 and a 12-month high of $124.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.24 and its 200 day moving average is $100.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $877.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.78 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 6.78%. AMN Healthcare Services’s quarterly revenue was up 59.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 7.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.68, for a total value of $223,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,759,183.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.45, for a total value of $113,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities across the nation. Its workforce solutions include managed services programs and recruitment process outsourcing. The firm operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.