Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 1,790 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,227 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.14% of EMCOR Group worth $75,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $334,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 685.3% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 40,373 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after buying an additional 35,232 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EMCOR Group by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 64,939 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total value of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EME. DA Davidson raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

NYSE EME opened at $130.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.08 and its 200 day moving average is $121.53. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.87 and a fifty-two week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

