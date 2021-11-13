Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 19,783 Shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its position in shares of Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 686,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,783 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 2.45% of Visteon worth $83,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Visteon by 56.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Visteon by 10.6% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Visteon by 1.8% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visteon during the first quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Visteon by 22.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Francis M. Scricco sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.38, for a total transaction of $238,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:VC opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.25 and a beta of 2.05. Visteon Co. has a 52 week low of $91.61 and a 52 week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.39 and a 200 day moving average of $112.88.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Visteon had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $631.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $647.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Visteon Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Visteon from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visteon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.91.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

