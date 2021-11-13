Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 40,706 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,276,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 40,706 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.16% of Schlumberger worth $72,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.9% during the first quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.8% during the second quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 43,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 10.2% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 2.8% during the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 0.3% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 148,303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Shares of SLB opened at $32.76 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $36.87. The stock has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

SLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oddo Securities initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oddo Bhf started coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.