Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 43,542 Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lowered its position in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,808,749 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 43,542 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 1.94% of Investors Bancorp worth $68,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 112.0% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,251 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Investors Bancorp by 269.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 7,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ISBC. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Investors Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upgraded Investors Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $17.50 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.33.

NASDAQ ISBC opened at $15.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.08. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.80%.

Investors Bancorp Company Profile

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

