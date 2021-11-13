Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 778 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 254,163 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.66% of Watsco worth $72,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Watsco by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,071,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $593,746,000 after purchasing an additional 76,830 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Watsco by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,052,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,709,000 after purchasing an additional 23,273 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Watsco by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 883,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $253,250,000 after purchasing an additional 110,314 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,503 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 645,095 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $184,910,000 after acquiring an additional 29,230 shares in the last quarter. 77.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WSO has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Stephens raised shares of Watsco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $281.33.

NYSE WSO opened at $302.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.64 and a beta of 0.79. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.25 and a 12 month high of $307.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $283.07 and a 200-day moving average of $284.59.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 6.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $1.95 per share. This represents a $7.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is 79.11%.

About Watsco

Watsco, Inc engages in distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment, parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts; and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

