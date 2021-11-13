Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 81,995 Shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,087,196 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 81,995 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 2.15% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $69,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $108,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Wedbush cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.30.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director James H. Browning acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.56 per share, for a total transaction of $59,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy J. Storms bought 4,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $59.83 per share, for a total transaction of $249,670.59. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,708.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 43,927 shares of company stock worth $2,660,262. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $63.17 on Friday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.96 and a 1 year high of $93.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.30 and its 200 day moving average is $63.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 1.85.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $215.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.90 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 23.46% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Texas Capital Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Texas Capital Bank NA. It provides commercial banking services to its customers in Texas and concentrates on middle market commercial businesses and successful professionals and entrepreneurs. The firm loan portfolio comprises of commercial loans, real estate loans, construction loans and letters of credit; business deposit products include commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, cash concentration accounts, and other treasury management services, including an on-line system; trust and wealth management services include investment management, personal trust and estate services, custodial services, retirement accounts and related services.

