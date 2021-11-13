Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of eBay worth $72,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.
eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.
In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,590. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
