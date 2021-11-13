Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,035,578 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 14,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned 0.15% of eBay worth $72,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of eBay by 515.4% during the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of eBay during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP increased its stake in shares of eBay by 100.1% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 549 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 416,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $74.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.42. eBay Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.72 and a fifty-two week high of $81.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.10.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 112.88% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

eBay declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. eBay’s payout ratio is 3.95%.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Holmes Swan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.15, for a total transaction of $2,926,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,744 shares of company stock valued at $10,223,590. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EBAY. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of eBay from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.55.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

