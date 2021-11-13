Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 920,583 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 1.53% of Power Integrations worth $75,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Power Integrations in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 264.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 25.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Power Integrations by 130.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 766 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.37, for a total value of $531,319.46. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,269.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.08, for a total transaction of $165,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,537,594.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,722 shares of company stock worth $1,687,435. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna restated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.25.

Shares of Power Integrations stock opened at $103.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.97. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $110.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.22.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

