Private Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Private Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 369,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,778 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 2.2% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $15,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 1.6% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 35,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Petix & Botte Co purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 81.6% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 27,614 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 12,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in Pfizer by 2.2% during the first quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 16,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 64.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE stock opened at $49.73 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.36 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $278.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The business had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.43%.

In other news, insider John D. Young sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total value of $7,509,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.31.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

