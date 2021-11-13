Private Asset Management Inc. Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Private Asset Management Inc. raised its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 11.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,708 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the quarter. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $2,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in D.R. Horton by 96.9% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 626 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. 81.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $97.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $35.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.63. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.32 and a 12 month high of $106.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.92.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The construction company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.30. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $8.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 13.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is an increase from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.00%.

DHI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.75.

D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment includes the sub-segments East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest and West regions. The Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing and title agency services to homebuyers in many of its homebuilding markets.

