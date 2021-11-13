Private Asset Management Inc. Has $3.27 Million Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Private Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,370 shares during the period. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.2% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,604,000. Green Harvest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 26.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $23.73 and a 52-week high of $52.56. The firm has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WFC. Morgan Stanley cut Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Odeon Capital Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

