Private Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,216 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 102,230 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.5% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $11,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 24.9% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 3,510 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,815 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after acquiring an additional 19,862 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 2,651 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Starbucks by 6.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 24,375 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $369,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $111.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $131.73 billion, a PE ratio of 34.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $93.70 and a 1-year high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners decreased their price target on Starbucks from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Starbucks from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

