Private Asset Management Inc. Sells 6,440 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Private Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,530 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,440 shares during the period. Intel comprises 1.8% of Private Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Private Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $12,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the second quarter worth $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its holdings in Intel by 270.4% during the 2nd quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 1,200 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in Intel by 60.4% during the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Intel alerts:

Several analysts have commented on INTC shares. Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $51.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

Shares of INTC opened at $50.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $204.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $44.70 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.66 and a 200-day moving average of $54.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.99%.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.