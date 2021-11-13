Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.48

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.48 and traded as low as $1.29. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.33, with a volume of 137,393 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.48.

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The information services provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative return on equity of 114.46% and a negative net margin of 44.40%. The company had revenue of $1.46 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Professional Diversity Network by 62.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,034 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 22,006 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Professional Diversity Network during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Professional Diversity Network in the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development and operation of online network. It operates through the following segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and Corporate Overhead. The PDN Network segment consists of online professional networking communities with career resources tailored to the needs of various cultural groups.

