Professional Fighters League Fan Token Price Tops $1.20 on Exchanges (PFL)

Professional Fighters League Fan Token (CURRENCY:PFL) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 13th. Professional Fighters League Fan Token has a market capitalization of $1.25 million and approximately $70,815.00 worth of Professional Fighters League Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Professional Fighters League Fan Token coin can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00001848 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Professional Fighters League Fan Token has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001546 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.73 or 0.00072240 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.83 or 0.00073939 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.06 or 0.00097496 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,964.72 or 1.00433939 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,612.02 or 0.07130082 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Professional Fighters League Fan Token Profile

Professional Fighters League Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,044,193 coins.

