Project Inverse (XIV) Price Reaches $0.0196

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Project Inverse has a total market cap of $725,232.11 and $300,809.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Inverse has traded up 15.6% against the US dollar. One Project Inverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0196 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.06 or 0.00073150 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00074378 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00097747 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,624.74 or 0.07189172 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,282.69 or 0.99927588 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Project Inverse Coin Profile

Project Inverse’s total supply is 65,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 37,026,241 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

