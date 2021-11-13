Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 37,924 shares during the quarter. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLD. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Prologis by 70.3% in the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Prologis by 1,592.9% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Prologis alerts:

NYSE:PLD opened at $148.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 56.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.48.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.06). Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 95.09%.

In other Prologis news, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 24,000 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.53, for a total value of $3,204,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 345,380 shares of company stock valued at $49,569,018 in the last three months. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $146.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.47.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

Further Reading: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.