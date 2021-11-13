Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 1,085.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,612 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192,840 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.54% of Prometheus Biosciences worth $5,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 419,361 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $361,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $168,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $771,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after purchasing an additional 593,261 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXDX stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.23. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.11 and a twelve month high of $38.99.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.33 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RXDX shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

About Prometheus Biosciences

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

