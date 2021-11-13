Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 337,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,175. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.
Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile
Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.
