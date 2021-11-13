Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Prometheus Biosciences stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.32. 337,366 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,175. Prometheus Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $16.11 and a fifty-two week high of $38.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RXDX. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Prometheus Biosciences stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) by 888.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,567 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Prometheus Biosciences were worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

