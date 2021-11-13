ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.
ProPhase Labs stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.
ProPhase Labs Company Profile
ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.
Further Reading: What are Institutional Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.