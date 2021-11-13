ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.33 EPS

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.33), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 5.16% and a positive return on equity of 3.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS.

ProPhase Labs stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.71. The company had a trading volume of 51,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,497. ProPhase Labs has a 12-month low of $4.41 and a 12-month high of $16.04. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRPH. TheStreet cut ProPhase Labs from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Dawson James cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 105,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 165.1% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 29,008 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs in the 2nd quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of ProPhase Labs by 354.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.59% of the company’s stock.

ProPhase Labs Company Profile

ProPhase Labs, Inc is a medical science and technology company. It engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements. The firm operates through the following business segments: Diagnostic Services and Consumer Products.

