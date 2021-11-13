ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) Shares Down 5.5%

ProShares Ultra VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:UVXY) shares were down 5.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.16 and last traded at $15.24. Approximately 27,450,649 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $16.12.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.03.

