Prudential Financial Inc. Decreases Stock Position in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in ChannelAdvisor Co. (NYSE:ECOM) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 301,657 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 59,960 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of ChannelAdvisor worth $7,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of ChannelAdvisor by 244.2% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 604.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in ChannelAdvisor by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,841 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in ChannelAdvisor during the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

ECOM stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. ChannelAdvisor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59. The company has a market capitalization of $806.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.95 and a beta of 0.75.

ChannelAdvisor (NYSE:ECOM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. ChannelAdvisor had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $41.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ChannelAdvisor Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

ECOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on ChannelAdvisor from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ChannelAdvisor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th.

ChannelAdvisor Corp. provides software as a service solution. It enables the retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage and optimize their merchandise sales across hundreds of online channels. Its customers utilize platform to connect with new and existing sources of demand for their products through channels such as Amazon, eBay, Facebook, Google and Walmart.

