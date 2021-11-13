Prudential Financial Inc. Lowers Position in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 361,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 83,380 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.17% of Macerich worth $6,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $471,702,000 after purchasing an additional 6,704,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Macerich by 26.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,579,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $503,322,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702,680 shares during the period. Aew Capital Management L P grew its holdings in Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Macerich by 27.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,881,000 after purchasing an additional 1,937,547 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Macerich by 417.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,400,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,819,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Macerich alerts:

MAC has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

MAC opened at $21.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The Macerich Company has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $25.99.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. Macerich had a negative net margin of 19.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Macerich Company will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

In related news, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.