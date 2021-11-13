Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 15,354 Shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 373,905 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,354 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Old National Bancorp worth $6,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 81.7% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,133,000 after acquiring an additional 105,497 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 28.1% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 58,810 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 12,890 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 160.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 37,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 5.6% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 402,032 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,077,000 after acquiring an additional 21,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 94.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 194,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 94,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ONB opened at $18.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.55. Old National Bancorp has a one year low of $15.50 and a one year high of $21.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 33.72%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.64%.

In other news, Director Austin M. Ramirez acquired 5,715 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ONB. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

