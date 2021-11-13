Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 164,603 Shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,921 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 164,603 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Summit Materials worth $7,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUM. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Summit Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 113.7% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 9,682 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Summit Materials by 6.3% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials during the second quarter valued at approximately $187,000.

In related news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 5,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.99, for a total value of $195,154.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SUM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Summit Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.58.

Shares of SUM opened at $40.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.17 and a 12-month high of $40.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.61.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 7.72% and a net margin of 5.89%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

