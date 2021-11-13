Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 2,206 Shares of South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its position in South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,206 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of South State worth $6,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in South State by 26.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,906,000 after purchasing an additional 90,831 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of South State during the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of South State by 2.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,483 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 21.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of South State by 26.8% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSB opened at $83.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.98. South State Co. has a 52 week low of $62.60 and a 52 week high of $93.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.37 and a 200 day moving average of $78.21.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a net margin of 31.07% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that South State Co. will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.63%.

SSB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stephens downgraded shares of South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.87.

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

