PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. cut its position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,321 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,546 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $2,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PHM. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC bought a new position in PulteGroup during the second quarter valued at about $2,688,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,797,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 435,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,747,000 after purchasing an additional 161,700 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,206,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,647,000 after purchasing an additional 170,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.74% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PHM opened at $51.36 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $13.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.66%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PHM shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on PulteGroup from $81.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.25.

PulteGroup Profile

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.